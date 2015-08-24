Aug 24 Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca and Peregrine Pharmaceuticals to collaborate on immuno-oncology combination clinical trial

* Collaboration to evaluate safety and efficacy of Peregrine's investigational phosphatidylserine (ps)-signalling pathway inhibitor, Bavituximab

* Planned phase I/IB trial will evaluate safety and efficacy of bavituximab in combination with durvalumab in multiple solid tumours

* Astrazeneca and Peregrine will collaborate on a non-exclusive basis

* Evaluation of bavituximab in combination with co's investigational anti-PD-l1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, durvalumab