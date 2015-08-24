Aug 24 Tieto Oyj :

* Hurtigruten has chosen Tieto as its strategic hosting partner to deliver modern and holistic it services

* The new agreement includes full life-cycle commercial and administrative applications

* Contract value is up to 14.5 million euros ($16.6 million) during contract period Source text: bit.ly/1h7WRLh

