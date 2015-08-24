Aug 24 Vinci :

* Vinci wins contract for east works package of Thames Tideway Tunnel in London

* Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Bachy Soletanche Ltd (Vinci subsidiaries), in a joint venture with Costain, have signed the contract for the East works package of the Thames Tideway Tunnel with Bazalgette Tunnel Limited, the consortium of investors that holds the concession for the project

* Contract is worth 858 million euros (£605 million)

* Launch of works on site is planned for 2016, with delivery scheduled for 2024