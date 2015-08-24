UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Aug 24 Balfour Beatty Plc
* Balfour Beatty JV awarded 'super sewer' scheme
* Balfour Beatty joint venture awarded 416 million stg London 'super sewer' scheme
* Three-Way equal joint venture will create six kilometre 'west' section of 25km Thames tideway tunnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.