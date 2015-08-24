Aug 24 C Quadrat Investment AG :

* H1 total revenues of 57.6 million euros (first six months of 2014: 41.0 million euros, +40 pct)

* Assets under management increased by 10 pct, from 5.2 billion euros as of Dec. 31, 2014 to 5.7 billion euros as of June 30, 2015

* H1 net profit of 18.6 million euros (H1 2014: 7.4 million euros; + 152 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)