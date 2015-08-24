Aug 24 EOH Holdings Ltd :

* Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 535.9 cents and 580.6 cents, reflecting an increase of between 20 pct and 30 pct

* Earnings per share is expected to be between 536.4 cents and 581.1 cents, reflecting an increase of between 20 pct and 30 pct.