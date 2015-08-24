UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Aug 24 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV :
* BAM Nuttall Ltd announces that it has been appointed to deliver the Western section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel
* Project is valued at 416 million pounds ($650.4 million) to the joint venture
* Seven-Year project is due to commence in 2016
* Project is joint venture with Morgan Sindall PLC and Balfour Beatty Group Limited
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.