Aug 24 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV :

* BAM Nuttall Ltd announces that it has been appointed to deliver the Western section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel

* Project is valued at 416 million pounds ($650.4 million) to the joint venture

* Seven-Year project is due to commence in 2016

* Project is joint venture with Morgan Sindall PLC and Balfour Beatty Group Limited

