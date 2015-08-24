BRIEF-AIA Group updates on management changes
* Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, a non-executive director has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of co
Aug 24 Dom Maklerski WDM SA :
* Its shareholders approved company's name change to Graviton Capital SA
* It also decided to extend its business strategy to investment presentations for companies from the United States operating in life sciences, cleantech and advanced technologies sectors Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, a non-executive director has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of co
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 The Malaysian central bank does not have a target for what level it wants the ringgit currency to be at, Governor Muhammad Ibrahim said on Thursday.