BRIEF-AIA Group updates on management changes
* Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, a non-executive director has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of co
Aug 24 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Says to establish a commercial paper program of 2 billion Swedish crowns ($241.85 million) with possibility to issue in both Swedish crowns and euro Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2697 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 The Malaysian central bank does not have a target for what level it wants the ringgit currency to be at, Governor Muhammad Ibrahim said on Thursday.