Aug 24 MBF Group SA :

* Its unit, MBF Inwestycje Kapitalowe Sp. z o.o., buys 5.33 percent stake (240,000 shares) in Vabun SA

* After the transaction, the company together with its unit holds 33.11 percent stake in Vabun SA

* Vabun SA is a producer of cosmetics and perfumes Source text for Eikon:

