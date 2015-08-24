Aug 24 Sylvania Platinum Ltd
* Sylvania dump operations - fire at mooinooi
* Cause of fire yet to be confirmed but co believes that it
could be related to current in-rush as result of power failure
* Western dump operations, mooinooi dump and rom plants
affected by fire at sylvania electrical substation on friday
night, 21 aug
* Production losses are currently being incurred;
* Sees temporary substation and electrical equipment
installed before end of week commencing 24 august 2015
* Anticipated that strike, fire could result in q1
production being up to 1,000 pgm ounces lower than anticipated
* Management are however confident that operations will
still be able to achieve company's stated guidance of 55,000
ounces forecast for fy2016
