Aug 24 Sylvania Platinum Ltd

* Sylvania dump operations - fire at mooinooi

* Cause of fire yet to be confirmed but co believes that it could be related to current in-rush as result of power failure

* Western dump operations, mooinooi dump and rom plants affected by fire at sylvania electrical substation on friday night, 21 aug

* Production losses are currently being incurred;

* Sees temporary substation and electrical equipment installed before end of week commencing 24 august 2015

* Anticipated that strike, fire could result in q1 production being up to 1,000 pgm ounces lower than anticipated

* Anticipated that strike, fire could result in q1 production being up to 1,000 pgm ounces lower than anticipated

* Management are however confident that operations will still be able to achieve company's stated guidance of 55,000 ounces forecast for fy2016