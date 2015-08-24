UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 24 William Hill Plc
* Appointment of Philip Bowcock as chief financial officer
* Philip will be joining board as CFO on 1 November 2015.
* Replaces Neil Cooper who will leave group on 6 November 2015
* Bowcock was CFO of Cineworld Group Plc from 2011 to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.