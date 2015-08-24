Aug 24 Novo Nordisk

* Novo Nordisk completes second and final phase 3a trial with liraglutide as adjunct therapy to insulin for people with type 1 diabetes

* Says results show that liraglutide as adjunct to insulin therapy met primary end-point of improving blood glucose control for people with type 1 diabetes, but without hypoglycaemic benefit experienced in type 2 diabetes

* Says "We are disappointed as we believed in potential to provide people with type 1 diabetes with a new treatment option, and we will continue to invest in new treatment options for this group of people."

* Says based on a risk/benefit assessment of overall dataset from two adjunct trials, it does currently not intend to submit an application to expand the label of Victoza

* Says intends to conduct thorough analyses to evaluate clinical data and define potential future clinical and regulatory initiatives Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)