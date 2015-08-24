Aug 24 Novo Nordisk
* Novo Nordisk completes second and final phase 3a trial
with liraglutide as adjunct therapy to insulin for people with
type 1 diabetes
* Says results show that liraglutide as adjunct to insulin
therapy met primary end-point of improving blood glucose control
for people with type 1 diabetes, but without hypoglycaemic
benefit experienced in type 2 diabetes
* Says "We are disappointed as we believed in potential to
provide people with type 1 diabetes with a new treatment option,
and we will continue to invest in new treatment options for this
group of people."
* Says based on a risk/benefit assessment of overall dataset
from two adjunct trials, it does currently not intend to submit
an application to expand the label of Victoza
* Says intends to conduct thorough analyses to evaluate
clinical data and define potential future clinical and
regulatory initiatives
