Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 24 Metrofile Holdings Ltd
* FY normalised HEPS 16,6 pct
* FY normalised revenue increased by 14,0 pct to R720,9 million
* Normalised headline earnings per share increased by 16,6 pct to 32,3 cents
* Final gross cash dividend of 12,0 cents per share in respect of year ended 30 June 2015
* Operating lease commitments amount to R79,9 million for next 5 yrs. Capital investment plans for forthcoming FY of R116,0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order