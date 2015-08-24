Aug 24 Metrofile Holdings Ltd

* FY normalised HEPS 16,6 pct

* FY normalised revenue increased by 14,0 pct to R720,9 million

* Normalised headline earnings per share increased by 16,6 pct to 32,3 cents

* Final gross cash dividend of 12,0 cents per share in respect of year ended 30 June 2015

* Operating lease commitments amount to R79,9 million for next 5 yrs. Capital investment plans for forthcoming FY of R116,0 million