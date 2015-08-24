Aug 24 Txcell SA :

* Says its consortium has been granted 1.28 million euros ($1.48 million) for TRUST project on process and clinical development of Col-Treg for autoimmune uveitis treatment

* Txcell, as leader of the consortium will receive 842,736 euros Source text: bit.ly/1I8JEr7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8636 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)