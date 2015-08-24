Malaysia c.bank sees 2017 economic growth at 4.3-4.8 pct, above 2016 pace
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 Malaysia's central bank on Thursday projected that the economy will grow 4.3-4.8 percent this year, more than the 4.2 percent reported for 2016.
Aug 24 Accentis NV :
* H1 rental revenue 7.1 million euros ($8.23 million) versus 6.0 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 4.1 million euros versus 6.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit of 1.3 million euros versus loss of 1.0 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1ER4Ul5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8630 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
