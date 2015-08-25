OSLO Aug 25 Bakkafrost :

* Q2 operational ebit dkk 303 million (Reuters poll dkk 260 million)

* Expects To Harvest 49,000-51,000 tonnes in 2015 versus May estimate 49,000-51,000 (poll 49,700)

* Bakkafrost's forecast for smolt release in 2015 is 10.4 million pieces

* Expected global supply growth in 2015 is around 4-5% and 2-3% in 2016

* Havsbrun's sales of fish feed in 2015 is expected to be at 73,000-77,000 tonnes, a reduction from previous outlook at 83,000-87,000 tonnes, as sale of fish feed to external customers has been reduced

* Improved market balances in the world market for salmon products and costs effective production will likely improve the financial flexibility going forward.

* A high equity ratio with the Group's bank financing and the issuance of bonds makes Bakkafrost's financial situation strong. This enables Bakkafrost to carry out its investment plans to further focus on strengthening the Group, M&A's, organic growth opportunities and fulfil its dividend policy in the future