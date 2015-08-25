Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* Reports H1 net loss of 9.6 million euros ($11.09 million) versus loss of 3.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss is 11.7 million euros versus loss of 2.9 million euros a year ago
* Says cash at June 30, 2015 was 2.5 million euros versus 3.6 million euros at end of June 30, 2014
* Says make good progress with phase II clinical trial using ATIR101 and remain on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8657 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: