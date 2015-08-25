Aug 25 Kiadis Pharma BV :

* Reports H1 net loss of 9.6 million euros ($11.09 million) versus loss of 3.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss is 11.7 million euros versus loss of 2.9 million euros a year ago

* Says cash at June 30, 2015 was 2.5 million euros versus 3.6 million euros at end of June 30, 2014

* Says make good progress with phase II clinical trial using ATIR101 and remain on track