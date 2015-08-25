UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Salmar Asa
* Salmar q2 revenues nok 1.8 billion (Reuters poll 1.47 billion)
* Salmar q2 ebit before adjustments nok 360.8 million (Reuters poll nok 308 million)
* For 2015 as a whole, salmar still expects to harvest around 139,000 tonnes in Norway (Reuters poll 139,000). Norskott havbruk (scottish seafarms) is expected to harvest around 31,000 tonnes in 2015
* Global supply of atlantic salmon is expected to increase by around 4 per cent in 2015
* Norway's output is forecast to rise by 5 per cent, bringing total volume expected to be harvested by norwegian fish farmers to just under 1.26 million tonnes in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.