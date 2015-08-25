Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* H1 revenue 624 million Danish crowns ($96.60 million) versus 450 million crowns year ago
* H1 net profit was 107 million crowns versus loss 54 million crowns year ago
* H1 income before interest and tax (EBIT) was a profit of 85 million crowns versus loss 70 million crowns
* Q2 revenue 389.1 million crowns versus 164.5 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT profit 125.0 million crowns versus loss 73.1 million crowns year ago
* Expectations for full year are maintained with revenue at the level of 1,000 million crowns and a break even result before interest and tax (EBIT)

($1 = 6.4599 Danish crowns)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.