Aug 25 Ica Gruppen :

* Announces a cash offer to the shareholders of Hemtex

* Ica gruppen says ICA Gruppen offers 7.50 swedish krona in cash for each share in Hemtex

* The offer represents a premium of 44 per cent compared with the closing price for Hemtex' share on 24 August 2015 of 5.20 Swedish krona

* Ica gruppen says Bomax as and Industrivärdens särskilda pensionsstiftelse, together representing 16.3 per cent of capital and votes in Hemtex, have, subject to certain conditions, irrevocably undertaken to accept offer

* ICA Gruppen will as such, together with its own shareholding, achieve an ownership of at least 84.8 per cent of the capital and votes in Hemtex if the Offer is completed.

* The Board of Hemtex will evaluate the Offer and revert with its opinion of the Offer and the reasons for this opinion no later than two weeks before expiry of the acceptance period.

* The acceptance period for the Offer is expected to commence 3 September 2015 and end 1 October 2015.

* Says it is ICA Gruppen's belief that Hemtex as a wholly owned subsidiary to ICA Gruppen is given better preconditions to continue the efforts to strengthen the offering and achieve continued positive sales development through an increased number of sales channels and through continued rationalisation of the business further improve the profitability.

* Completion of the Offer is conditional upon: the offer being accepted to such extent that ICA Gruppen will become the owner of more than 90 percent of the total shares in Hemtex Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)