Aug 25 Magnolia Petroleum Plc :

* Net production stood at 309 boepd as at August 1, 2015 compared to 281 boepd on January 1, 2015

* Skunk creek wells came online in February 2015 and added average of 32.3 boepd net production

* Decrease in drilling costs from approximately $3.8 million to approximately $1.8 million in Woodford and Mississippi formations

* Cost of drilling onshore U.S. is decreasing in current oil price environment

* Total net proved and probable reserves of 930 mbbl of oil and condensate and 2,660 mmcf gas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)