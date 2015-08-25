Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Weifa ASA :
* Q2 EBIT profit 7.2 million Norwegian crowns ($877,428.16) versus loss 5.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 total revenue and income 70.6 million crowns versus loss 463,000 crowns year ago
* Says H1 consumer health revenues increased by 7.4 pct over last year, with an EBITDA margin of 20 pct
* Expects full-year 2015 revenue growth and improved EBITDA margin to continue in line with H1 2015
($1 = 8.2058 Norwegian crowns)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.