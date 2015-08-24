Aug 24 Roularta Media Group NV :
* Consolidated sales in the first half of 2015 were stable,
falling slightly (down 2.4 pct) from 154 million euros ($176
million) to 150 million euros
* H1 EBITDA 22.0 million euros versus 14.3 million euros a
year ago
* H1 current net income 14.3 million euros versus 10.4
million euros a year ago
* CFO Jan Staelens has decided to leave Roularta
* Advertising portfolio for the Q3 in Belgium shows a sales
increase for the print activities and audiovisual media and
stable sales for the internet activities
Source text: bit.ly/1EekxIL
