Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 24 Avega Group AB :
* Q2 revenue 111.3 million Swedish crowns ($13.3 million) versus 104.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT 8.3 million crowns versus 6.2 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3431 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order