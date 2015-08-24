BRIEF-AIA Group updates on management changes
* Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, a non-executive director has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of co
Aug 24 Euronext:
* Lavide Holding to issue 954,200 new ordinary shares following exercise of option
* New Lavide Holding shares will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam as of August 26 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, a non-executive director has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of co
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 The Malaysian central bank does not have a target for what level it wants the ringgit currency to be at, Governor Muhammad Ibrahim said on Thursday.