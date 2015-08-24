Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
* Novartis says fda expands use of novartis drug promacta to include treatment of children ages 1 and older with chronic immune thrombocytopenia
* Novartis says promacta was approved by the fda as a tablet formulation in june 2015 for children 6 years of age and older and in 2008 for use in adult patients with the same condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
