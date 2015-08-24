UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 24 Natra SA :
* Says to call off its representative Jose Luis Navarro from Laboratorio Reig Jofre board
* Wants to focus on its core business of cocoa and chocolate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.