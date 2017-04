Aug 25 Valartis Group AG :

* Posted a group loss of 21.4 million Swiss francs (loss $22.88 million)for first half-year of 2015 (30.6.2014 on a comparable basis: group loss of 20.7 million Swiss francs)

* Earnings from commissions remained on same level as previous year at 21.8 million Swiss francs (30.6.2014 on a comparable basis: 21.8 mln Swiss francs)

* H1 posted operating income amounting to 32.4 million Swiss francs (30.6.2014: 21.9 mln Swiss francs)

* H1 gross profit of 3.5 million Swiss francs (30.6.2014: gross loss of 5.8 million Swiss francs) for first half-year 2015

