Aug 25 VP Bank AG :

* Tier 1 ratio as per H1 end (core capital ratio): 21.9 per cent (under basel III)

* H1 net operating income of 172.5 million Swiss francs (prior-year period: 110.5 million Swiss francs)

* H1 interest income rose versus prior-year period by 32.1 per cent to 41.6 million Swiss francs ($44.50 million)

* H1 income from trading activities improved by 69.9 percent to 19.8 million Swiss francs(prior-year period: 11.6 million Swiss francs)

* New targets for end of 2020: assets under management of 50 billion Swiss francs, consolidated net income of 80 million Swiss francs, cost/income ratio of less than 70 percent