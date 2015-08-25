Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Celyad SA :
* H1 loss for the period of 15.3 million euros ($17.7 million)versus loss of 6.4 million euros a year ago
* Cash of 124 million euros as of June 30, 2015 (H1 2014: 40 million euros)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: