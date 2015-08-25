Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Evry ASA :
* Has signed a new deal with it Swedish Tax Agency
* Contract value is 180 million Swedish crowns ($21.7 million)
* Agreement runs for six more years with an option for extension for another three years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2856 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order