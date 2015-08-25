Aug 25 Innofactor Plc :

* Starts acquisition of own shares

* Says a maximum of 800,000 shares will be acquired equaling about 2.45 pct of total amount of company's shares

* Will start buying back shares at earliest on Sept. 1, 2015 and will end on June 30, 2016 at latest

