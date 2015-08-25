Aug 25 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Q2 net loss 24.5 million Norwegian crowns ($2.99 million) versus loss 17.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 total revenue 283,000 crowns versus 682,000 crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 23.6 million crowns versus loss 17.1 million crowns year ago

* Says further cost-reductions expected realized in Q4-15 and Q1-16

* Says second generation sensors generate orders from Q4

* Says 1'st multinational brandname TIER 1 to launch in 57 weeks

* Says group liquidity position covers a minimum of 6 months of operations

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1909 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)