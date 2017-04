Aug 25 Sirius Minerals Plc :

* Approvals update - decision notices

* Provide an update on approvals process for York Potash project

* Has received final decision notices formally granting planning permission for four out of five planning applications submitted by company to local planning authorities

* Decision notice for mine and mineral transport system planning application from Nymnpa is currently on track to be received by company before end of September 2015