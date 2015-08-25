Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 GWS Production AB :
* Q2 net sales 361,000 Swedish crowns ($43,650) versus 236,000 crowns year ago
* Q2 pre-tax loss 3.3 million crowns versus loss 1.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2700 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order