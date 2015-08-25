Aug 25 Vistin Pharma ASA :

* Geveran Trading Co. Limited sold 881,422 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA, equalling 5.17 pct of shares and votes in company

* Following sale, Geveran no longer holds shares in Vistin Pharma

* Geveran Trading is a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)