Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Vistin Pharma ASA :
* Geveran Trading Co. Limited sold 881,422 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA, equalling 5.17 pct of shares and votes in company
* Following sale, Geveran no longer holds shares in Vistin Pharma
* Geveran Trading is a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family

* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.