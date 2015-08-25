Aug 25 Gabriel Holding A/S :

* Q3 operating profit increased by 20 pct to 6.3 million Danish crowns ($975,715.52) versus 5.2 million crowns year ago

* 9-Month 2014/2015 revenue 251.5 million crowns versus 215.4 million crowns year ago

* 9-Month 2014/2015 EBIT 21.7 million crowns versus 19.7 million crowns year ago

* 9-month 2014/2015 pre-tax profit 22.4 million crowns versus 21.1 million crowns year ago

* After nine months management is upwardly adjusting its expectations to a revenue growth of 15-17 pct equivalent to 325 million - 330 million crowns in 2014/15

* Specifies its expectations to 2014/15 operating profit (EBIT) of order of 26 million - 27 million crowns (25.2 million crowns last year)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4568 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)