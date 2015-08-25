UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Gabriel Holding A/S :
* Q3 operating profit increased by 20 pct to 6.3 million Danish crowns ($975,715.52) versus 5.2 million crowns year ago
* 9-Month 2014/2015 revenue 251.5 million crowns versus 215.4 million crowns year ago
* 9-Month 2014/2015 EBIT 21.7 million crowns versus 19.7 million crowns year ago
* 9-month 2014/2015 pre-tax profit 22.4 million crowns versus 21.1 million crowns year ago
* After nine months management is upwardly adjusting its expectations to a revenue growth of 15-17 pct equivalent to 325 million - 330 million crowns in 2014/15
* Specifies its expectations to 2014/15 operating profit (EBIT) of order of 26 million - 27 million crowns (25.2 million crowns last year)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4568 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.