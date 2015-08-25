Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :
* Q2 revenue 76.4 million Danish crowns ($11.83 million) versus 65.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA profit 6.2 million crowns versus loss 5.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT loss 1.5 million crowns versus loss 12.4 million crowns year ago
* Guidance for 2015 of revenue growth of around 0-5 pct and EBITDA in the range 10 million - 20 million crowns maintained
