Aug 25 Russia's Uralkali said on Tuesday:

* Its H1 net profit rose 50 percent, y-o-y, to $556 million;

* H1 revenue was down 9 percent, y-o-y, at $1.56 billion;

* Uralkali had focused on undertaking its 300 billion rouble ($4.3 billion) capacity development programme after accident at its Solikamsk-2 mine in November;

* Uralkali expects 2015 global potash demand to be down to 58 million tonnes from 63 million tonnes in 2014.