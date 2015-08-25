Aug 25 Russia's Uralkali said on
Tuesday:
* Its H1 net profit rose 50 percent, y-o-y, to $556 million;
* H1 revenue was down 9 percent, y-o-y, at $1.56 billion;
* Uralkali had focused on undertaking its 300 billion rouble
($4.3 billion) capacity development programme after accident at
its Solikamsk-2 mine in November;
* Uralkali expects 2015 global potash demand to be down to
58 million tonnes from 63 million tonnes in 2014.
($1 = 69.8800 roubles)
