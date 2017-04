Aug 25 Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Ryanair appoints two new non-executive directors

* Howard Millar and Capt John Leahy to board of directors effective immediately

* Long serving director Capt Michael Horgan will retire after AGM on 24 September next

* Howard Millar served as Ryanair's deputy CEO and CFO from 2003 until he retired in December 2014

* Capt John Leahy had been a pilot at British Airways for 35 years, rising to position of chief pilot on b-747 fleet until his retirement in 2003.