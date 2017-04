Aug 25 Russian potash producer Uralkali said on Tuesday, commenting on its new $1.3-billion share buyback, which may lead to its delisting from LSE:

* Approved buyback is expected to be funded from existing cash balance and external financing;

* Uralkali currently plans to eventually cancel acquired common shares, including those represented by GDRs;

* Until such cancellation, securities may be used as security for financing;

* Says it is not expected that potential delisting will be accompanied by a further repurchase programme of common shares and GDRs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow newsroom)