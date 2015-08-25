Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Exiqon A/S :
* Q2 revenue 38.0 million Danish crowns versus 30.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 2.6 million crowns versus 0.1 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015 revenue of 155 million - 160 million crowns
* Sees 2015 EBITDA of about 10 million crowns
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.