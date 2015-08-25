Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :
* H1 operating loss 6.3 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 7.1 million euros versus loss of 3.6 million euros year ago
* Cash position 50.7 million euros at June 30 Source text: bit.ly/1PQifQY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: