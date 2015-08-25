Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Publication of results of a new study on the use of endomicroscopy with Cellvizio in the journal Neurosurgery
* These results were originally presented at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons in 2014 in Boston
* Collected data indicate that Cellvizio can give a histomorphological diagnosis in real time, with results similar to those of conventional surgical biopsy Source text: bit.ly/1PwE2fM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: