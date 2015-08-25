Aug 25 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Publication of results of a new study on the use of endomicroscopy with Cellvizio in the journal Neurosurgery

* These results were originally presented at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons in 2014 in Boston

* Collected data indicate that Cellvizio can give a histomorphological diagnosis in real time, with results similar to those of conventional surgical biopsy