Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Integragen SA :
* Results of sequencing of 193 hepatic tumors produced by Integragen identify a new virus implicated in the development of liver cancer
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.