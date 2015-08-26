BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
Aug 26 Vistin Pharma ASA :
* H1 revenues 31.4 million crowns ($246,000)
* Q2 revenue 31.4 million crowns
* Q2 operating profit 2.7 million crowns
* Q2 EBITDA 2.9 million crowns
* Sees revenue for the B2B segment for the second half of 2015 is expected to be higher than in the first half of the year
* CMO revenue is estimated at 55 million - 60 million crowns for the second half Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 127.6200 crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan