Aug 26 Evolva Holding SA :

* Announces intention for capital increase to support stevia launch and other growth initiatives

* Targeted gross proceeds are around 60 million Swiss francs ($64 million)

* Capital increase is expected to be executed in next few months, most likely by means of a rights offering