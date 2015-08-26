BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
Aug 26 Evolva Holding SA :
* Announces intention for capital increase to support stevia launch and other growth initiatives
* Targeted gross proceeds are around 60 million Swiss francs ($64 million)
* Capital increase is expected to be executed in next few months, most likely by means of a rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan