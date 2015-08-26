UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
* Preliminary audited group results and cash dividend declaration for the year ended 30 June 2015
* Headline earnings for year amounted to r270.4 million (2014: loss of r170.0 million)
* FY turnover at r5 528 million, 5 pct higher
* Translates into headline earnings per share of 160.1 cents (2014: loss of 100.8 cents)
* Board remains optimistic on group's medium term prospects, which view is tempered by recent material devaluation of rand
* Declared a final gross dividend out of income reserves of 81 cents per share in respect of year ended 30 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.