Aug 26 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

* Preliminary audited group results and cash dividend declaration for the year ended 30 June 2015

* Headline earnings for year amounted to r270.4 million (2014: loss of r170.0 million)

* FY turnover at r5 528 million, 5 pct higher

* Translates into headline earnings per share of 160.1 cents (2014: loss of 100.8 cents)

* Board remains optimistic on group's medium term prospects, which view is tempered by recent material devaluation of rand

* Declared a final gross dividend out of income reserves of 81 cents per share in respect of year ended 30 June 2015