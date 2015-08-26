Aug 26 Agfa Gevaert NV :

* Closed a new five year multi-currency revolving credit facility of 400 million euros ($459.1 million)

* New facility will run until July 2020

* Arranged and underwritten by a syndicate of six banks: BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV, ING Belgium SA/NV, KBC Bank NV, HSBC France SA, Belfius Bank SA/NV and Bayerische Landesbank

